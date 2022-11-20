Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corporation (Spimaco), a leader in the pharmaceutical industries sector in the kingdom, has set up its new plant in the Qassim region at a total investment of SR272 million ($73 million).

The new 2,800-sq-m factory, that has been set up in partnership with global pharma giant AstraZeneca, will manufacture several hazardous drugs.

It was inaugurated by Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud, Governor of Qassim region in the presence of senior government officials and Spimaco executives on the sidelines of the Qassim Investment Forum held at King Khalid Civilization Center in Buraidah.

Speaking at the event, Prince Dr. Faisal said: "The creation of such investment projects is the first incentive to provide jobs for the citizens of the region, which enjoy a comparative advantage that must be exploited in all fields and levels."

The new factory boasts three floors that include manufacturing and packaging zones, a laboratory for quality control and control, in addition to the technical services' zone that includes a water treatment system and wastewater treatment in line with international requirements for the manufacture of drugs.

