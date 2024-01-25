Saudi Arabia - King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) honoured 25 researchers who joined Stanford University's prestigious roster that placed them among the 'top 2% most-cited scientists' worldwide in 2021-2022, and updated in October 2023.

The roster acknowledged the KFSH&RC scientists’ overall career accomplishments, and recognised their outstanding contributions, impact on the global scientific stage, and steady commitment to advancing healthcare through novel research.

Dr Majid Al Fayyadh, Chief Executive Officer, KFSH&RC, said: "We are incredibly proud of this recognition, a testament to our firm commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge research and innovation at home and beyond.

“This new milestone reflects the dedication and expertise of our exceptional team of scientists and medical professionals who continually push the boundaries of knowledge. At KFSH&RC, we remain dedicated to our mission to shape the future of healthcare and contribute to global advancements in the field."

Renowned for its annual compilation, Stanford University highlights the remarkable achievements of scientists whose research has reaped the highest citations in international and scientific journals.

The university unveils a list featuring 180,000 researchers representing the top 2% of most-cited scientists globally each year. This compilation covers 22 research fields and 176 subfields, utilising citation metrics from the Scopus database.

KFSH&RC congratulated the researchers recognised for their work in 2021-2022 and said that each scientist left an indelible mark in various medical fields.

Their contributions exemplify KFSH&RC's commitment to excellence and leadership in healthcare innovation, the university said.

This recognition further enhances KFSH&RC's reputation as a holistic healthcare hub, highlighting its dedication to building a resilient healthcare system through continuous research and advancement, in line with Vision 2030, a statement said.

