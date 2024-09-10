Riyadh’s Aster Sanad Hospital, a part of the Aster DM Healthcare group, which is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the region, has expanded its facilities to a 200-bedded comprehensive care multi-specialty hospital.

This expansion offers world-class primary, secondary and tertiary care healthcare services, and aligns with Aster DM Healthcare’s overall growth strategy for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which aims to soon establish its successful integrated healthcare model locally.

Additionally, it supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Healthcare Sector Transformation Program, which seeks to enable wider access to quality healthcare services available locally and improve the overall health service experience for the people of the kingdom.

The Grand Wing building is designed to provide a more refined and premium healthcare experience, which will set new benchmarks in healthcare service delivery in the kingdom.

It features thoughtfully arranged VIP rooms and exquisitely designed single rooms. These spaces are crafted to offer maximum comfort and tranquillity during the recovery process.

With the Grand Wing's introduction, Aster Sanad Hospital now boasts of a total capacity of 200 beds, supported by eight specialised centres of excellence.

These centres include bariatric surgery, cardiology, gastroenterology, general surgery, neuro and spine surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics and sports medicine, and urology and andrology.

Each centre is equipped with cutting-edge imaging, laboratory, and physiotherapy facilities, reinforcing the hospital's commitment to providing comprehensive and world-class healthcare.

The hospital has recently introduced a Beauty and Aesthetics centre aimed at providing high-end cosmetic treatment and dermatology services.

Commenting on the new facility, Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “This expansion brings Aster’s legacy of 37 years built upon clinical and service excellence to Saudia Arabia, backed by our global expertise, top notch doctors and medical professionals, while adhering to international benchmarks.

“We are excited to enhance our ability to serve the evolving needs of the community, with world-class care and innovation.”

Dr Essam Saad Alghamdi, CEO, Aster Sanad Hospital highlighted the significance of the expansion, said: “The expansion represents our dedication to responding to the evolving healthcare needs of our community.

“It not only boosts our capacity to offer enhanced medical services to a wider number of patients but also elevates the overall patient experience, ensuring that we continue to provide exceptional care at every touchpoint.”

The hospital also recently unveiled a state-of-the-art dialysis unit to treat patients ailing from kidney diseases. Equipped with 10 advanced dialysis machines, the cutting-edge dialysis unit is poised to provide exceptional care to 30 patients daily.

Over the years, Aster Sanad has built a reputation for delivering excellence in maternity care by the hospital’s top-notch doctors and staff. The hospital has built a strong recognition for serving corporate and government clientele through partnerships.

Aster Sanad Hospital is strategically located in Riyadh, near the airport and the Saudi Red Crescent Centre, allowing the new wing for prompt trauma and accident care by our multidisciplinary team of specialists.

The hospital offers 45 medical specialisations and subspecialties, with a team of 160 doctors, 410 nurses, and 350 dedicated professionals serving patients from over 30 nationalities.

Accredited by the Saudi Central Board of Accreditation for Healthcare Organizations (CBAHI), Aster Sanad Hospital adheres to the highest standards of medical care and serves various insurance companies and government institutions.

The hospital also offers a comprehensive home care unit for high-quality medical services at home.

