Doha: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) registered 2.19 million patient visits across its 31 health centers during the six months between February and July 2024.

Health centers recorded 301,115 patient visits in July, according to data released by the corporation.

PHCC offers more than 104 services to over 1,782,628 active registered patients in areas of family medicine, women’s health, home health, school health, mental health, health protection, wellness, oral and dental health, child and adolescent health, screening and detection, allied and support health, specialised services, pharmacy and nursing.

Since February 2024, PHCC has announced the number of patient visits to health centers and details of certain services provided to public mainly in the area of Wellness Services provided at seven health centers.

Health Coach Clinics which supports individuals to change their lifestyle through behaviour modification techniques registered 1,486 visits by individuals.

Healthy Lifestyle Clinics recorded 1,417 visits. At these clinics, individuals undergo a lifestyle assessment. Community medicine physicians offer lifestyle instructions, including nutrition, exercise, and sleep and stress management.

As many as 6,915 visits to swimming pools and 15,005 visits to gyms at health centers were recorded between February and July 2024.

Wellness services at PHCC enable individuals to adopt a healthier and more balanced way of life. A team of well-experienced professionals and experts provides these services.

PHCC’s Smoking Cessation Clinics operate at 11 health centers. They recorded 2,247 visits between February and July 2024.

At these clinics physicians trained and certified in tobacco dependence treatment provide counselling and describe medications to help individuals quit using tobacco products.

A total of 142,406 patients have sought PHCC’s virtual services provided by the call center including telephone consultations between March and July 2024. Patients can schedule a phone or video consultation by calling the 16000 Hotline, choosing the PHCC option, then selecting option two, or by dialing 107.

Among other services, 1,550 people benefited from PHCC’s medication home delivery service between March and July 2024. PHCC has obtained Diamond Level Accreditation from Accreditation Canada for the third consecutive year and the People-Centred Care (PCC) Centre of Excellence award. It recognises PHCC’s commitment to excellence, quality, results monitoring, evidence utilisation, and implementation of best practices to enhance patient care.

