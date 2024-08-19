The State of Qatar is making great strides towards building a world-class healthcare system, in line with Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030.

The nation’s achievements in healthcare reflect its strategic commitment to excellence and innovation.

In a social media post on X platform, the Government Communications Office (GCO) said, “The State of Qatar demonstrates its commitment to advancing its healthcare sector through substantial investments and medical infrastructure development, providing comprehensive and sustainable patient care in line with Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030.

Qatar has made remarkable achievements in the healthcare sector, positioning itself among the world’s leading nations in this field.

The GCO said Qatar ranked among the top 20 globally by Numbeo Healthcare Index for four consecutive years.

It became the first country in the world with all municipalities named as a World Health Organization Healthy City, it added.

The GCO said, “In Qatar, health stands as a national priority. Through building a comprehensive and world-class healthcare system, Qatar ranks among the best in the world. Our medical institutions stand out as beacons of excellence and innovation, providing the highest standards of care through cutting-edge technology and skilled industry professionals.”

In Qatar, the GCO said, healthcare extends beyond medical services. It is also a commitment to nurturing a thriving society where every individual enjoys a life of quality, the GCO added.

On February 12-14 this year, Minister of Public Health HE Dr Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari was honoured with Best Minister Award at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Dr Hanan Al Kuwari had expressed her pride in receiving the prestigious “Best Minister Award”, stating: “Winning this award affirms the leadership of the State of Qatar and government’s outstanding performance thanks to the support and directives of HH the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.”

Dr Al Kuwari stated that the State of Qatar has made great breakthroughs in all fields, and has become a global beacon of comprehensive and sustainable development. The State of Qatar is building the ideal educated person who’s committed to the values; capable of performing their responsibilities and duties towards their country, citizens and residents and leading the development process efficiently, responsibly and competently thanks to the support of the wise leadership and the inspiring vision of HH the Amir.

She expressed her appreciation to all health workers and all state entities for joint work. “Thanks to their performance and outstanding efforts, the health sector has achieved excellence in providing efficient, sustainable and innovative services to population,” she said.

Guided by the Qatar National Vision 2030, the State of Qatar has made great strides in developing a world-class public health system, making significant investments and achievements in this sector.

On July 1 this year, Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Medical Care and Research Center (MCRC), which aims to advance treatment practices through clinical and precision medicine, was inaugurates.

Located at Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City, the new five-story facility marks a significant leap forward in Qatar’s healthcare, innovation and medical research landscape.

To support its primary functions, the 250-bed facility will offer a range of services, including a pharmacy, a dedicated ambulance route for efficient patient transport, an inpatient physiotherapy gym, segregated waiting areas and multipurpose rooms.

Moreover, the MCRC will deliver high-quality pediatric care through an Intensive Care Unit, Critical Care Unit, Daycare Unit and a dedicated ward.In Qatar, healthcare extends beyond medical services, it is a commitment to nurturing a thriving society where every individual enjoys a life of quality, affirms GCO

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Qatar Tribune