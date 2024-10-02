Qatar Charity (QC) has signed a co-operation and partnership agreement with Ithar, a Mauritanian charitable organisation focusing on cancer patient care and treatment. Under the agreement, QC will fund Al-Amal Hospital for Cancer Treatment in the capital, Nouakchott.



The agreement was signed by Nawaf AlHammadi, CEO's Assistant for the International Operations sector at QC, during his visit to Nouakchott, and Salam Ould Abdullah, president of Ithar. The signing ceremony was attended by Al Alia Mint Mankous, secretary-general of the Ministry of Health in Mauritania; Fahad Salem al-Dosari, acting charge d'affaires at the Qatar embassy, and Turki Muhammad al-Subaie, general supervisor of QC office in Mauritania.



QC has provided support worth QR12mn to Al-Amal Hospital, as an initial phase. With a capacity of 105 beds, the hospital is expected to become a regional centre for cancer treatment, utilising advanced medical technologies.



The hospital will be accessible to all residents of Mauritania, offering essential services such as medical screenings and cancer diagnoses. In addition to comprehensive healthcare, the hospital will provide vital psychological and social support to patients, increase awareness about cancer, and promote preventive measures.



During the signing ceremony, the Ithar president expressed his gratitude to QC. AlHammadi lauded Ithar’s projects and notable work. He affirmed that QC will continue to support this important project for cancer patients. The project is a flagship initiative of QC in Mauritania, a statement added.

