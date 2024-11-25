Social media
Aster Hospital and Medical Centre offers Free HbA1c testing for Qatar residents in observance of World Diabetes Day

The free HbA1c tests are available at all Aster facilities across Qatar

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 25, 2024
In its ongoing commitment to promoting health and wellness in the community, Aster Hospital and Medical Centre is proud to announce a special initiative offering free HbA1c testing for all residents of Qatar. Launched on “World Diabetes Day”, this campaign underscores the importance of diabetes education, early detection, and prevention.

The HbA1c test, a critical diagnostic tool, measures average blood sugar levels over the past three months, providing valuable insights into diabetes management and risk assessment. With the growing prevalence of diabetes, this initiative is a step forward in empowering individuals to take charge of their health.

Dr. Gireesh Kumar Bharathan , Specialist in Internal Medicine at Aster Hospital, emphasized the importance of early screening, stating:
"Diabetes is a silent condition, often going undetected until complications arise. With this free HbA1c screening, we aim to raise awareness and encourage proactive health management to reduce the long-term impact of diabetes in our community.”

The free HbA1c tests are available at all Aster facilities across Qatar. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this initiative by visiting their nearest branch. The campaign runs until 15th December 2024, ensuring ample opportunity for everyone to benefit.

For more information or to book an appointment, please call 44440499
