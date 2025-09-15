Doha, Qatar: In a step towards advancing digital healthcare transformation and elevating patient care, Apex Health, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, announced the signing of a strategic agreement with InterSystems to implement TrakCare, a unified health information system platform.

The agreement was signed by Joseph Hazel, Group Chief Executive Officer of Apex Health and Ali Abi Raad, Managing Director of Middle East, India & South Africa at InterSystems, during a signing ceremony at Apex Health’s headquarters.

Under the agreement the InterSystems TrakCare unified health information system will create a single, longitudinal electronic medical record (EMR) and streamline clinical, administrative, and financial workflows. The solution will enable faster, safer clinical decision-making, improve care coordination, and support Apex Health’s ongoing digital transformation.

Commenting on this event, Joseph Hazel, Group Chief Executive Officer of Apex Health, said: “Digital transformation constitutes a fundamental pillar of Apex Health’s strategic framework, guiding our ambition to advance healthcare excellence across the region. Our partnership with InterSystems marks a significant milestone in this domain, as the deployment of TrakCare will provide our clinicians with real-time, data-driven insights to ensure a seamless and integrated patient experience across our network of facilities. This reinforcing our mission to deliver safe, personalized, and patient-centric care. This initiative reflects Apex Health’s steadfast commitment to leveraging innovation and technology as enablers in shaping a healthier future for the communities we are privileged to serve.”

From his side, Ali Abi Raad, Managing Director - Middle East, India & South Africa at InterSystems, commented: “Partnering with Apex Health is a strategic inflection point for InterSystems’ growth in this important region. As one of the leading healthcare groups, Apex Health continues to set new benchmarks in patient experience and clinical excellence. By deploying InterSystems TrakCare unified health information system we are meeting Apex Health’s clinical and operational service requirements at The View Hospital and Korean Medical Center. In addition, we are establishing a repeatable blueprint for Apex Health’s expansion across Qatar and the wider MENA region, that is data-driven and has the interoperability that makes it ready to onboard new care facilities at pace.”

The implementation will include capabilities designed to enhance interoperability, enable real-time data access, and support future innovations, such as advanced analytics and ecosystem integrations, so the platform continues to evolve with clinical and operational needs.

Jasim Abdul Rahman, Group Chief Information Officer commented: “The adoption of InterSystems’ TrakCare EMR marks a pivotal step in Apex Health’s digital transformation journey. By harnessing advanced technologies with platform- embedded artificial intelligence into the platform, we are creating a truly intelligent health information ecosystem. This will provide clinicians with actionable, real-time insights, strengthen interoperability across facilities, and enable more accurate and personalized care pathways. Beyond improving operational efficiency, the integration of AI ensures that Apex Health remains at the forefront of innovation, shaping a smarter and more patient-centric model of healthcare delivery.”

This strategic partnership with InterSystems, the global leader in healthcare information technology, to provide TrakCare system further underscores Apex Health’s commitment to supporting Qatar National Vision 2030 and advancing world-class healthcare services through innovation and digital transformation.

