KUWAIT CITY: Minister of Health and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization (KIMS) Dr Ahmed Al-Awadi disclosed that the 72nd meeting of the board on Dec 4 led to the approval of the proposal to increase the number of doctors accepted in various specializations of the Kuwaiti Board; emphasizing the importance of maintaining the efficiency and quality of outputs, while giving more attention to the safety and health of patients, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The board also approved the proposal to increase the financial privileges granted to trainers conducting specialized and fellowship programs. This is in appreciation of the efforts exerted by doctors in the fields of education and training, which contributed to the development of health outcomes and health services in the country, Al-Awadi added.