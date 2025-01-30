The Ministry of Health on Wednesday launched an expanded newborn screening programme and the enhancement of premarital medical examination programme.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Mohammed bin Said al Ma'amari, Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, in the presence of Dr Hilal bin Ali al Sabti, Minister of Health.

Right now about 39 per cent of couples are going through premarital screening.

“But we want to see all the couples to go through the examination to avoid hereditary health issues. The other part of the premarital screening is to test for sexually transmitted diseases like HIV, Hepatitis B and C and syphilis", said Dr Badriya al Rashdi, Director-General for Health Services and Programmes, Ministry of Health, while speaking to the Observer.

Dr Jamila al Abry, the ministry's Health Consultant and Director of Women's and Children's Health Department, in her presentation, highlighted hereditary blood diseases in the Sultanate of Oman.

"The national campaign for premarital medical examination will be for all Omanis who are about to get married and includes those Omanis marrying foreigners. It is not necessary for both parties to attend the health facility together to conduct the examinations,” noted Dr Jamila.

“Having an infectious disease does not prevent the marriage proposal from continuing. Maintaining confidentiality of information is a priority at all levels at which the services are provided. The decision whether to proceed or not with the marriage is entirely up to both parties,” Dr Jamila said.

The objectives of the campaign are to spread awareness among community members about the importance and mechanism of conducting a medical examination before marriage, and to promote the official implementation of the mandatory premarital examination as a requirement for completing the marriage contract.

The second part of the event is the Expansion Programme for Newborn Screening and Enhancing Premarital Medical Examination.

Dr Nadia al Hashmi, Senior Consultant at the ministry, said that phased expansion will take place throughout Oman. The pilot phase will be in Muscat Governorate for 9 months, then in Al Batinah North and South Governorates and Al Sharqiyah North and South Governorates for three months, as well as in Al Dhahirah, Al Wusta and Al Dakhiliyah Governorates during the set duration, in addition to Musandam, Dhofar, and Al Buraimi governorates.

The aim is to detect a group of genetic metabolic and endocrine diseases by taking a blood sample from the newborn's heel between days 2-3.

“This is to detect diseases before symptoms appear and start treatment early to avoid complications. The objective is to improve the quality of a child's life,” said Dr Nadia.

Dr Riya Said al Khamyani, Specialist in Public Health and Head of the Premarital Medical Examination Department, emphasised that premarital medical examination is a preventive health programme classified by the World Health Organization as part of preconception care. The examination is defined as providing counseling and conducting laboratory tests for those preparing for marriage to ensure that the union is not associated with health risks that may affect either spouse, or both, or their future children. This is done by detecting whether either party, or both, carries or are affected by any conditions included in the examination that could be transmitted to their offspring or between the spouses, to build a healthy family.

Dr Riya pointed out that premarital medical examination has been implemented in the Sultanate of Oman since 1999. This service is available on an optional basis at all government primary healthcare institutions, specifically health centres. Beneficiaries approach the healthcare facility and request the service, after which a doctor conducts an examination and takes a blood sample. A follow-up appointment is then scheduled within a short period for the medical counseling based on the test results.

