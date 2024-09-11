Governor Caleb Mutfwang has flagged off the Plateau State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (PLASEMSAS) and as well commisioned the Pharma-Grade Warehouse of the State Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency (PS-DMCMA) to boost healthcare delivery.

Speaking shortly after the flag off on Tuesday, Governor Mutfwang said his administration places a high value on access to quality and affordable healthcare in view of its crucial role in enhancing the lives and living standards of the people, adding that the new Pharma-Grade Warehouse will equally serve as a cornerstone to build a sustainable healthcare infrastructure, ensuring the availability of essential medicines and vaccines across all 17 local government areas, especially where they are most needed.

According to him, the state-of-the art facilities will open a new chapter in pursuit of a more resilient, accessible, and responsive healthcare system.

He pointed out that the warehouse, equipped with modern technology and designed to global standards, includes a cold room that maintains temperatures below -80°C, a modern forklift capable of reaching heights of 3.5 meters, pallets for efficient movement of supplies, a mini-quality control laboratory for preliminary pharmaceutical assessments, and a drug information centre to monitor adverse drug reactions and combat counterfeit medicines.

“This facility will enable us to manage and distribute pharmaceutical supplies more effectively across the state, addressing the challenges of supply chain management and ensuring timely healthcare delivery to every corner of Plateau State,” he said.

The governor further added that the flag-off of the Plateau State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (PLASEMSAS) marks a significant milestone in the state’s journey toward ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for all, adding that the initiative underscores its commitment to saving lives and reducing mortality rates, providing a lifeline in our healthcare system.

He pointed out that the goal of PLASEMSAS is to offer a consolidated emergency medical service and ambulance system that delivers prompt, efficient, and accessible care at no cost within the first 48 hours of an emergency, adding that this will eliminate the financial delays often encountered in critical situations, ensuring that timely care is available to all.

“This flag-off is just the beginning. We will continue to refine our system, engage with communities, and work with stakeholders to ensure seamless integration into our broader healthcare framework. I urge all Plateau citizens to familiarise themselves with this service and utilise it to enhance their health and well-being,” he said.

In his address, the Minister of Health, Professor Ali Pate, commended the Plateau State government for the feat, adding that the establishment of the Plateau State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (PLASEMSAS) started with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the state and the federal government.

The Minister said it was a significant milestone to revolutionise healthcare delivery in Nigeria, adding that it equally demonstrated the positive commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu and renewed hope agenda of the health sector through the Nigeria health sector renewal investment initiative.

Pate said Plateau State stands out as “this is the first warehouse to be commissioned; the journey for this started with the signing of the MOU between the federal government and the Plateau State government.

“Ambulance is a collective milestone in our efforts to revolutionise health care delivery in Nigeria.”

