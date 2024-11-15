The National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulances System (NEMSAS) has held an engagement meeting with Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Hajia Balarabe Asabe and other stakeholders in the state.

Speaking during a meeting, the National Coordinator of the Programme Dr Sa’idu Ahmad Dumbulwa said they were in Sokoto purposely to engage with stakeholders to building capacity, sensitize people and also to have adequate and appropriate advocacy so as to make people understand what Rural emergency services and maternal transportation is all about.

Dr Sa’idu Ahmad said the team was also in the state to create demand on the need to crush the poor indices of maternal mortality and new born mortality in the state so as to change the narrative.

The National coordinator however stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to save lives of pregnant women and new born babies for the betterment of all.

Earlier in her remarks, the state commissioner for health Hajiya Asabe Balarabe represented by the Director of Administration of the ministry Ahmad Abdullahi Goronyo assured that the Ahmed Aliyu’s administration has already trained Ambulance drivers across the state.

He said the state government has already establish the state Emergency Medical Services Ambulance System at Specialist Hospital Sokoto.

Hajiya Asabe Balarabe added that the state government has also provided ambulances to various hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the state.

The commissioner assured of all necessary support for the realisation of the set objectives.

The meeting was attended by the Executive Director State Hospital Services Management Board Dr Bello Abubakar Attahiru, Director Medical services of the ministry Dr Adamu Abubakar and Chief Medical Directors of some hospitals in the state and other stakeholders.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

