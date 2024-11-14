Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, one of the largest private tertiary healthcare providers in West Africa, has earned for the fifth time the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission International (JCI), a milestone highlighting the hospital’s unwavering dedication to exceptional patient care and the highest global healthcare standards.

Managing Director of Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, Ikoyi, Dr. Olubisi Oyeniran, speaking on the accreditation, said that the JCI Gold Seal of Approval further embodies the brand promise of the hospital, adding, “‘We will look after you,’ by ensuring that our patients receive the safest, most compassionate, and highest quality care at every touchpoint of their journey with us.”

“This accreditation is a testament to the dedication of our entire team, who continuously strive to uphold global standards. Together, we ensure that every patient who comes to us receives safe, high-quality care. Our commitment to providing exceptional patient care remains stronger than ever,” Dr. Oyeniran added.

According to Dr. Oyeniran, the approval was given following a comprehensive evaluation of JCI surveyors covering all aspects of patient safety, care quality, anaesthesia and surgery, medication management, and infection control.

The evaluators also assessed governance, facility management, staff qualifications, and information management.

Since 2022, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has operated as a subsidiary of Iwosan Investments Limited, a pioneering healthcare investment holding company focused on healthcare innovation through strategic investment in critical infrastructure, quality, and accessibility across Nigeria.

With this support, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has launched new initiatives underscoring a commitment to holistic healthcare and highlighting the transformative impact of Iwosan’s investment in fostering a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem within Nigeria.

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals was the first hospital group in Sub-Saharan Africa to achieve JCI accreditation. The JCI accreditation is recognised globally as a benchmark for quality and safety in healthcare. First accredited in 2011, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has successfully undergone rigorous re-accreditation processes in 2015, 2018, 2021, and now for the fifth time in 2024.

The Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation is a globally recognised mark of excellence, enhancing healthcare institutions’ staff education, skill development, and adherence to core safety standards.

By receiving JCI’s Gold Seal of Approval, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has consistently demonstrated alignment with best practices in acute care services, including diagnostic, curative, and rehabilitative care, as well as urgent and emergency patient support.

With this latest JCI accreditation, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals further solidifies its position as a leader in healthcare innovation and patient safety, exemplifying its commitment to exceptional patient care while setting new benchmarks for healthcare quality in Nigeria.

This achievement reflects the hospital’s unwavering dedication to providing safe, efficient, and high-quality patient care, alongside a commitment to employing and retaining local talent.

By fostering skill development through international expertise, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals ensures a highly experienced, well-rounded, and diverse team, poised to advance medical care across Nigeria and reduce the need for patients to travel internationally for treatment.

