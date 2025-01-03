The Jigawa State government has increased the number of vulnerable individuals who can access free healthcare services to 235,287 across 287 political wards in the state.

This announcement was made by the Technical Assistant to the Governor for Healthcare Services, Malam Isah Surajo, during an event for the distribution of drugs and hospital equipment worth over N215 million to primary healthcare facilities in the state.

Malam Isah Surajo explained that the Malam Umar Namadi-led administration initially provided free medical treatment to 500 vulnerable individuals in each of the 287 political wards, totaling 143,287 people.

The governor has now approved an increase of 320 beneficiaries per ward, bringing the total to 235,287 individuals in the state.

He stated, “This is part of Governor Malam Umar Namadi’s commitment to achieve his 12-point agenda, with healthcare delivery being one of the key focuses. As part of these efforts, the governor has approved the recruitment of over 1,000 health workers, with a minimum of 30 new health workers assigned to each local government area. Additionally, the government is constructing and equipping staff quarters at each Primary Healthcare clinic in all political wards to provide a conducive working environment for medical personnel.”

The Technical Assistant noted that the drugs being distributed are part of an intervention funded by the 27 local government councils, complementing the governor’s efforts to ensure that no one suffers or dies due to medical bills in the state.

“Under the 12-point agenda of Governor Malam Umar Namadi, there is a commitment to ensure accessible and affordable healthcare services for everyone in the state. This initiative we are witnessing today is a significant step toward achieving these goals,” stated Surajo.

Commissioner of the Ministry for Local Government, Alhaji Ahmed Garba Maikudi, noted that the 27 local government councils have procured drugs, medical supplies, and hospital equipment as donations to assist the underprivileged who are not covered by the state government’s social insurance program.

Represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu, the commissioner explained that these items were prepared for the last quarter of 2024, amounting to over N215 million.

This includes drugs, non-consumables, mattresses, and beds to ensure a conducive environment for delivering quality healthcare services at these facilities.

The consumable items include essential drugs for children, pregnant women, malaria treatment, delivery kits, and other necessities for primary health facilities.

Hon. Ahmed Garba explained that the drugs and other medical supplies will be distributed free of charge to underprivileged individuals, particularly those not covered by the state government’s social insurance program.

“This initiative aims to support the state government’s policy of promoting access to quality basic healthcare services for all residents, regardless of their economic status or geographical location,” he added.

Additionally, Malam Bala Alhassan, the Director of Primary Healthcare Services at the Ministry for Local Government, mentioned that under this initiative, local government councils through the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) are contributing N135 million for the purchase of drugs each quarter of the year.

