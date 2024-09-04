Right Aid Health Foundation in conjunction with One Life Hospital, Lagos, in continuation of its quest to ensure the less privileged in the country have access to medical care through its free surgical outreach, offers free surgery to patients suffering from various ailments and who could not afford money to undergo the required surgeries.

The outreach, which is an annual event is the 8th edition and held in partnership with the Association of Rural Surgical Practitioners of Nigeria, ARSPON with the commencement of the exercise on Friday, 26th of August.

No fewer than 50 patients who suffer from various ailments such as Fibroid, breast lumps, prostate enlargement hernia among others have benefited from the health mission.

Speaking with journalists on the sideline of the event, the host and President of ARSPON, Associate Professor Oyebola Adekola, stressed the commitment of the association to addressing societal challenges through proactive and empathetic medical interventions.

She expressed gratitude to the Chairman of Oshodi Isolo Local Government, Kehinde Oloyede, for the collaborative efforts that made the outreach possible, emphasising that such initiatives reflect the responsiveness to the needs of Nigerian citizens, especially those in dire need of medical attention who cannot afford medical care.

One of the beneficiaries, Alhaja Folake Owolabi, while sharing the story of medical challenge, said she has been battling the ailment for years without any breakthrough.

She expressed gratitude to ARSPON and Onelife Hospital for the intervention.

ARSPON members who are surgeons on ground for the medical exercise include: Dr. Gafar Amoo, Dr. G.S Ogunsina, Dr Adewumi Adeoye among others.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Oshodi Isolo Local Government, Chief Kehinde Oloyede, expressed satisfaction over the courage and carriage exhibited by One Life Hospital, Oshodi, Lagos for complementing the efforts of the state government in improving healthcare service provision in the state.

He also called on well-meaning Nigerians to partner ARSPON foundation through its model to empower less-privileged people in rural communities.

While addressing the beneficiaries, Oloyede said: “I encourage you to take full advantage of the services provided, it is designed with your health and well-being in mind, engage with our healthcare providers, participate in the screenings, consultations and utilise the resources available to you.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

