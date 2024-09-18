Following the hike in price of petrol across the country, Miles Africa Mobility Limited, an electric vehicles mobility company, on Thursday launched electric tricycles as an alternative means of transportation in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The company said the aim is to change the dynamics of transportation for the common man in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the first phase of the project, held at the Oyo State Park Management System office at New Garage, Ibadan, the chief executive officer of the company, Mr Kola-Adewole Kelvin Odusote, alongside chief operating officer, Mr Wahaab Ololade Oloko and the project manager, Mr Tayo Adeyemo, said the project, at this period of high fuel cost, would go a long way in reducing the cost of buying fuel for tricycle operators.

He said Miles Africa Mobility is a company that focuses on the sale of electric vehicles, adding that they are aggregating for 100% electric tricycles in the country.

He said: “Today is the Park Management System (PMS) monthly meeting and we are using the opportunity to launch our product.

“We are here to bring solution to the present problem at hand. Most importantly, we are here for our product and we have a partnership with Qoray and Alternate Bank.

“We all know what is going on in the country as of today. The problem of fuel has become very significant and the pressure is huge right now. We are advocating for the integration of 100% electric vehicles into the country and we are starting from the grassroots.

“Everyone riding the tricycle cannot afford to be sitting at the fuel station. With this newly invented tricycle, they do not need to go to the fuel station; it does not consume any fuel or use oil. It is 100% electric and can be charged from the coffers of your home and can also be used as one of the technologies we are introducing which is the swap station where you do not even need to charge it at all.

“All you need to do is drive to the swap station and swap your battery with a token fee based on the agreement we reached with the Park Management System once the battery is depleted.”

In his remarks, Oyo State Maruwa Joint Chairman, Comrade Esho Giwa, thanked the company saying the development is a good one, especially in this trying period.