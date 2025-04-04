JEDDAH — A new fleet of public transport buses started operation in Jeddah on Tuesday, April 1. The buses include environmentally friendly electric buses, upgraded buses with the highest standards of safety and comfort, and new routes for wider coverage within the city.



The project aims to provide a comfortable and efficient means of transportation that contributes to reducing traffic congestion and improving the quality of life for residents and visitors to Jeddah.

The project currently includes an integrated network of 76 buses serving several densely populated residential neighborhoods. The first phase includes 14 main routes and 91 bus stops, carefully distributed to meet daily transportation needs.

The buses are also equipped with modern means of technology to ensure comfort and safety for users.



The main routes include: King Fahd Road (Route 9), Prince Miteb Street (Route 8A), Al-Makrouna Street (Route 9B), and Old Makkah Road (Route 10), in addition to industrial and service areas such as the Industrial City (Route 11). All routes will be connected to the main transportation hub at Al-Balad Station, providing a comprehensive transportation experience.



The Jeddah Public Transport Program was designed to meet both the city's current and future needs. Following the example of some leading global cities, the program aims to achieve a sustainable future for quality of life by providing comprehensive and integrated public transport services. Given the scale of the program, the challenges it faces, and its relatively short timeline, it is unique globally.



The Jeddah Public Transport Program would consist of four metro lines — green, blue, orange, and red, three light rail lines along Sari, Palestine, and Tahlia Streets, a light rail for tram along the Corniche, two Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes along Heraa and King Fahd Streets (a separate lane on the right of the road), four main bus lanes, 21 feeder bus routes (primary and secondary), one suburban train line (within residential areas) along the eastern perimeter of Jeddah, a water bus network along the coast, 11 incentive parking facilities for park and ride public transport, a suspension bridge over Sharm Obhur, and a multi-use commercial facility.

