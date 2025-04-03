Arab Finance: The Ministry of Transport has announced investment opportunities in four dry ports, namely Sadat, Borg El Arab, Sohag, and Abu Simbel, as per a statement.

The ministry has invited investors, businessmen, exporters, and producers to participate in the development of these logistics' zones, emphasizing their strategic role in facilitating trade and improving transportation infrastructure.

The initiative aligns with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s directives to position Egypt as a regional hub for transportation, logistics, and transit trade.

The government is currently developing seven integrated logistics corridors to connect industrial, agricultural, and mining production zones with seaports.

These corridors also link Red Sea and Mediterranean ports and serve new urban communities through an extensive railway and road network that integrates with dry ports and logistics zones.

The Ministry of Transport, through the General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP), highlighted the advantages of investing in this sector, which plays a critical role in easing congestion at seaports, reducing transportation costs, expediting customs clearance, and enhancing supply chain efficiency.

The initiative is also expected to create job opportunities and improve environmental sustainability by optimizing goods transportation.

Interested investors can visit the GALDP office at the Ministry of Transport building in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) to complete the necessary procedures and contracts.

