Ibri – Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) has introduced an initiative named ‘Waqar’ in Ibri, Dhahirah, in collaboration with Ministry of Health, in an effort to raise awareness on the significance of respecting and assisting the elderly.

The initiative involves connecting all 18 health centres across Dhahirah to coordinate programmes of various social development departments. Its goal is to deliver comprehensive services to the elderly residing in villages of the governorate.

Badriya bint Humaid al Mahramiya, in charge of elderly care and community health at MoSD, highlighted the rehabilitation of the elderly as a critical challenge for modern societies.

She also underscored the importance of the elderly as integral to the social fabric, particularly as life expectancy has notably risen in developing nations.

She reiterated Oman’s substantial efforts in caring for the elderly, focused on enhancing their quality of life within familial and community settings, citing Oman Vision 2040 which prioritises elderly care through national competency development aligned with local and global trends and strategies.

Dr Ali al Hadrami, supervisor of psychological guidance at MoSD, informed that the initiative aims to enhance the quality of life of the elderly by fostering collaborations between health and social institutions to deliver essential services.

“Its objective is to promote social awareness about respecting and supporting the elderly, educating the public on their issues, and creating an environment that honours their contributions.”

Waqar reflects Oman’s commitment to elevating the welfare of its elderly population and aligns with global standards for comprehensive elderly care programmes.

