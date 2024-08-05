Muscat – Muscat Premier Medical Centre which is now part of Metro Group of Hospitals (one of leading healthcare chain in North India) has added additional facilities including State of art Physiotherapy Center which is inaugurated by Dr. Mohanna Al Maslahi, DG Health of Private Health Establishment, Ministry of Health, Sultanate of Oman. Metro Hospital is one of the leading affordable healthcare service provider in North India which is having 10 running state of art healthcare centres more than 3000 IP Beds having advance equipment for treating all kind of diseases including organ transplants. Approx 29 countries patients are visiting Metro for their healthcare needs. Metro has not been only focusing treatment but doing multiple researches in the field and has introduced many techniques and processes for treatment whereas many are world records. The work of Metro team is recognized with prestigious national and international civilian awards under the leadership of Dr. Purshotam Lal, Chairman Metro Group of Hospitals.

Dr. Lal, Chairman of Metro Group of Hospitals desired to open center in the Oman to extend healthcare expertise of Metro in the Sultanate of Oman and taken over Muscat Premier shares under the leadership of Dr. Sahil Lal & Dr. Jasimul Haque. Muscat Premier is a state of art advanced Medical Center with many specialities located at Al Khoud 6 in Muscat. Dr. Sahil Lal & Dr. Jasimul Haque are leading the center and have been actively adding specialties and facilities based on requirement of the patients. They expressed desire of expanding the group’s branches in the Oman in due course of time. Dr. Sahil expressed that our focus is to provide quality healthcare services in the Sultanate of Oman and is very impressed with visionary leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitam bin Tarik and proudly trying to be part of Vision 2040. Dr. Jasimul Haque expressed his happiness about smooth transition of the Muscat Premier under Metro Group and has thanked the government authorities including Ministry of Health for the guidance and support in helping Muscat Premier to continue providing healthcare services with best quality services. He emphasized that his focus is to provide precise healthcare services under very limited time frame with very qualified and experienced team of Doctors and paramedical staff members to benefit the patients more.

