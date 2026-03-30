Ahmed Elsobky, Chairperson of the Egypt Healthcare Authority, has announced that Egypt’s medical tourism sector is experiencing a significant surge, supported by improvements in healthcare services and higher standards across the Authority’s facilities.

These advancements are bolstering international patient confidence and reinforcing Egypt’s position as a prominent destination in the global medical tourism market.

The Authority reported approximately $8m in medical tourism revenue in 2025, providing medical and treatment services to around 35,000 patients from 124 countries. This reflects both the diversity of target markets and the expanding international reach of Egypt’s healthcare offerings.

Elsobky noted that medical tourism revenues grew by 76.67% compared to 2024, rising from $3.7m, highlighting strong momentum toward achieving even more ambitious targets in the near future.

He emphasized that the Authority’s strategy focuses on establishing Egypt as a trusted global medical tourism destination under the brand “In Egypt, We Care”. Key initiatives include attracting international patients, offering specialised treatment packages meeting global standards, and deploying an integrated digital system to manage the patient journey.

Looking ahead, the Authority plans to expand strategic partnerships with private insurance providers and brokerage firms, aiming to attract additional international patients, maximise economic returns, and strengthen Egypt’s position as a leading regional and global medical tourism hub.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

