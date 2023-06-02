THUWAL — King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and PATH, a nonprofit global health organization based in Seattle, US, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to establish collaboration and innovation partnerships to transform healthcare delivery. The MoU was signed by Prof. Tony Chan, KAUST President and his counterpart from PATH, Nikolaj Gilbert.



The two organizations joined forces to cooperate in reciprocal areas to provide expertise, and to deliver digital healthcare toward health equity; Health and Wellness being among the Kingdom’s top national priorities, as described by the Research, Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA).



The MoU establishes a framework for PATH to provide expertise to help KAUST in several areas: establish vaccine manufacturing capability and competence; developing digital health systems, tools and practices to meet today’s and future needs; establishing and operating a biobank facility at KAUST; creating an ecosystem that promotes the commercialization of technologies developed by KAUST; addressing the impacts of climate change on health, and organizing professional training in smart health programs.



PATH’s mission is to advance global health equity through partnerships. KAUST is a key partner in the Middle East to accelerate progress towards this goal. As a first step PATH is working with KAUST to secure a physical presence in the kingdom to facilitate access to researchers and facilities while providing a foundation for future regional collaborations.



Prof. Tony Chan, KAUST President states: “This partnership represents a unique opportunity for KAUST to team up with an International NGO such as PATH to be part of the global effort to develop the next generation of smart health tools and methods to ensure equal access to health care.



PATH President and CEO Gilbert said: “There is no global public health equity without delivering for everyone everywhere. We’re excited that through this partnership with KAUST, we have the opportunity to both collaborate in the Middle East for the first time, and advance more equitable access to essential health services globally.”

