MUSCAT: Jaslok Hospital, a leading hospital in the Indian financial capital, Mumbai, on Tuesday launched a Coordination Centre in Muscat.

Jaslok Hospital has partnered with Al Miri Coordination Centre and Magnus Medi to help people of from Oman to receive end-to-end services. These services will include teleconsultations, appointment booking, treatment cost discussions, hotel services, and sim card facilities amongst others.

It has been observed that many Omanis visit Jaslok Hospital for advanced treatments, and hence the launch of this coordination centre is the need of the hour.

Jitendra Haryan, CEO of Jaslok Hospital, said, “I believe this initiative is going to be impactful in the field of healthcare, and with the success of this project, we look forward to collaborating with many more countries.”

Mihir Vora, founder, and CEO of Magnus Medi, said, “Jaslok Hospital is well-known to Omanis and we believe this coordination centre will substantially enhance the service delivery and help provide comfort to the patients.” Magnus Medi is thankful to the management team of Jaslok Hospital, Abdul Nabi of Al Miri, and the Government of Oman for their support in the initiative.

