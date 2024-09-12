New Delhi, India – The Union Cabinet of India has approved health coverage for all senior citizens aged 70 and above under the ‘Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’ (AB PM-JAY) scheme. This decision will benefit approximately with 60mn senior citizens receiving approx RO2,300 as health insurance cover on a family basis.

The scheme, considered the world’s largest publicly funded health assurance scheme, will provide comprehensive healthcare coverage to senior citizens, regardless of their socio-economic status. Eligible senior citizens will be issued a new distinct card under AB PM-JAY, enabling them to avail benefits of the scheme.



Key details of the scheme for senior citizens above 70

Eligibility – All senior citizens aged 70 and above are eligible for Rs 5 lakh health coverage, regardless of income or social status.

Top-up coverage – For families already enrolled in Ayushman Bharat, senior members will receive an extra Rs 5 lakh top-up, which is solely for their use.

Private insurance – Senior citizens with private health insurance can still take advantage of the scheme without any conflict with their existing coverage.

Public health schemes – Seniors who are part of other public health schemes like the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), or Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will need to choose between their current insurance and the new Ayushman Bharat health coverage.

New health cards – All eligible senior citizens will receive a separate health card, which will help them access the scheme’s benefits more efficiently.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the scheme, writing on X, “We are committed to ensuring accessible, affordable and top-quality healthcare for every Indian. This scheme will ensure dignity, care and security to six crore citizens!”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

