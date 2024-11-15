Qatar - Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Diabetes and Endocrinology Section has launched the DAFNE (Dose Adjustment for Normal Eating) structured education programme for individuals with type 1 diabetes.



The programme was introduced in collaboration with the DAFNE Programme in the UK and Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health, a statement said Wednesday. The initiative is led by Dr Dabia al-Mohanadi, senior consultant and head of the Diabetes and Endocrinology Section in the Department of Medicine at Hamad General Hospital and Mesaieed General Hospital.



The programme aims to help patients manage type 1 diabetes effectively. The chronic condition that affects insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, resulting in minimal or no insulin production. The programme also aims at enabling adults with type 1 diabetes to lead as normal a life as possible while maintaining blood glucose levels within healthy targets to reduce the risk of long-term diabetes complications.



The National Diabetes Strategy (2016-2022), alongside the upcoming Action Plan on Diabetes, Obesity, and Cardiovascular Diseases under the National Health Strategy (2024-2030), emphasises the importance of empowering type 1 diabetes patients through structured education programmes.



Qatar has taken the initiative to translate the DAFNE curriculum into Arabic. A quality assurance team has been established and trained to collect and analyse data before, during and after the training, which is essential for programme reaccreditation.



Dr al-Mohanadi, said: “As the main provider of secondary and specialised healthcare for diabetes patients in Qatar, HMC is the primary referral centre for all adults diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Therefore, launching the DAFNE programme under HMC’s umbrella was a priority.”



Diabetes and endocrinology senior consultant Dr Khaled Ashawesh said the programme is currently operational at both Hamad General Hospital and Mesaieed General Hospital. Senior consultant Dr Khaled Baagar explained that the implementation is by multidisciplinary teams comprising physicians, health educators and dietitians.



Senior consultant Dr Hamda Abdullah said 11 staff members have been trained in the DAFNE programme, including five physicians, three educators and three dietitians.” The participants attend one session per week for five weeks, covering the entire educational period, followed by an additional three-week observation period to monitor individual outcomes. Many type 1 diabetes patients have successfully completed the programme.



The DAFNE programme aims to expand in 2025 to accommodate a larger number of patients through a 'Train the Trainer' programme. Plans are also underway to open a dedicated DAFNE clinic at both Hamad General Hospital and Mesaieed General Hospital to evaluate patients before and after training.

