Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Hikma), a multinational pharmaceutical company, has announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Adalvo to commercialise a nasal spray medication for allergic rhinitis (AR).

The exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Adalvo expands Hikma’s respiratory portfolio in Mena. The licensed product is a combination treatment in a single advanced delivery system that has proven efficacy and safety in treating patients with AR.

This medication will help more patients control their symptoms, with an advantage of a faster onset of action and fewer adverse effects. The agreement covers key Mena markets.

High-value products

“Our latest agreement with Adalvo aligns with Hikma’s strategy of creating a well-diversified pipeline of high-value products, while further solidifying our commercial presence in Mena. By partnering with a dynamic and progressive company like Adalvo, we are building on our ongoing commitment to offering patients access to high-quality respiratory medications that actively support their treatment journey towards better health,” said Mazen Darwazah, Hikma’s Executive Vice Chairman and President of Mena.

Anil Okay, CEO at Adalvo commented: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Hikma, a well-established multinational Company having a track record of creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. This collaboration further accelerates our growth at an international level, and underlines our capabilities of bringing differentiated, high value products to the market, whilst also expanding our allergy and respiratory pipeline."

