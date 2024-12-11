Egypt - Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, chaired a meeting of the Supreme Committee for Organ Transplantation to review 2024’s achievements and challenges in the organ transplantation sector.

The meeting aimed to evaluate progress and propose actionable steps to enhance this critical healthcare system.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, highlighted that the committee discussed key issues affecting organ transplantation and proposed solutions to overcome operational challenges. The Minister emphasized the importance of continuous follow-up on patient conditions post-transplant to ensure optimal healthcare outcomes.

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed statistics for organ transplants conducted in 2024. Between 1 January and 5 December, a total of 1,271 transplant procedures were performed for both Egyptians and foreigners, including: 420 liver transplants and 1,194 kidney transplants.

The committee also reviewed the regulatory framework governing transplantation, from the 2010 legislation to the most recent updates under Prime Ministerial Decision No. (4497) of 2023, which restructured the Supreme Committee for Organ Transplantation. The Minister stressed that all 38 registered transplant centers must adhere to these laws and meet the operational target of 20 transplants annually.

Additionally, the meeting explored ways to streamline processes, including setting clear timelines for operation approvals, refining work mechanisms, and improving the qualifications of transplant specialists. Discussions also addressed the administrative and medical responsibilities of transplant program managers.

A significant focus of the meeting was a proposal to establish a unified digital platform for managing organ transplant operations. This integrated system aims to enhance efficiency, transparency, and safety while improving coordination among transplant centers.

The proposed platform would:

Link with hospital electronic systems to ensure readiness and streamline processes.

Provide real-time data management for both donors and patients.

Deliver accurate analytics and reporting to inform decision-making.

Reduce errors, increase transparency, and ensure data protection.

The Ministry underscored the potential of this platform to save lives by optimizing organ matching and availability, while improving the overall quality of care for transplant patients.

Minister Abdel Ghaffar reiterated the importance of modernizing Egypt’s organ transplantation system to meet international standards. By addressing operational challenges, implementing digital innovations, and adhering to stringent laws, Egypt is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in regional healthcare advancements.

The proposed platform reflects the Ministry’s commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable healthcare improvements and better patient outcomes. The initiative is expected to boost public confidence in the system and further solidify Egypt’s progress in organ transplantation.

