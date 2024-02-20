Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences participates in Emirates Innovates 2024 events by organising a series of activities and initiatives aimed at enhancing creative thinking and innovation trends in both the educational and medical fields from 19th to 22nd February.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said, “The organisation of Innovation Week activities by the Foundation coincides with the institutional events of Emirates Innovates 2024, which emphasise the necessity of enhancing national and societal efforts towards advancing innovation and creativity in the UAE to global horizons.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi added that Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation is keen on expanding its services in the field of innovation, especially as it operates the first digital manufacturing lab, the FabLab UAE.

The Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan Foundation further explained that the activities of the Foundation during Innovation Week include a specialised training programme in mechanical machine manufacturing in collaboration with the University of Wollongong in Dubai, as well as a workshop for Dubai government employees on artificial intelligence and its applications in manufacturing innovative projects. He also mentioned that there are many topics related to innovation and digital manufacturing such as programming, design, artificial intelligence, and other activities offered at the FabLab UAE. The events also include an exhibition of innovative projects aimed at enriching and disseminating the culture of innovation and manufacturing in society and attracting outstanding and innovative students.

Dr. Al Suwaidi welcomed the participation of government and educational institutions in Innovation Week, affirming the readiness of the FabLab UAE team to meet the requirements for the success of this important national initiative.