Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), a global leader in the events and exhibitions industry, has appointed Momentus Technologies as its partner to elevate its venue and event management operations.

This strategic partnership follows a significant milestone in 2023, where DWTC welcomed 2.47 million visitors, solidifying its status as an international powerhouse.

By integrating Momentus Technologies' state-of-the-art solutions, DWTC aims to transform its operations, setting new standards of efficiency and innovation across its diverse portfolio of high-profile international exhibitions and world-class conferences.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre, said, “At DWTC, we have built a reputation for maintaining exceptional standards in event and venue management, consistently meeting the evolving demands of the industry. Our partnership with Momentus Technologies is the next step in our journey to enhancing operational excellence. By integrating Momentus’ cutting-edge platform, we are not just boosting efficiency, but also setting new industry benchmarks. This collaboration enables us to continue delivering outstanding experiences for our global stakeholders, reinforcing DWTC's leadership in international exhibitions and events.”

Momentus Technologies, renowned for delivering innovative venue and event management solutions, will provide a bespoke integrated platform to manage DWTC’s extensive event bookings, venue operations, and real-time data analysis. Momentus will leverage its expertise in handling complex logistics through innovative technology, working closely with DWTC to enhance efficiencies and deliver exceptional service quality across its wide range of events.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Momentus as we expand our footprint in the Middle East,” stated Alex Alexandrov, CEO of Momentus Technologies. “We are honoured to be chosen by the leading exhibition venue in the UAE and to contribute to their mission of setting new benchmarks in the industry. Our platform’s advanced capabilities will support DWTC in achieving its strategic goals and enhancing its operational agility, not only for today but well into the future.”