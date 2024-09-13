ABU DHABI - EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has announced a joint business plan with its entity CONDOR, a world leader in non-lethal technology, to establish new non-lethal manufacturing and specialised training facilities in the UAE.

Announced during a visit by CONDOR’s Board of Directors to Abu Dhabi, the new strategic facilities will provide the latest non-lethal solutions and services to surrounding regions. The facilities will also position the UAE as an export hub for highly specialised defence, homeland security, and sovereignty capabilities.

Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director and CEO, said, "In line with the national 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative, this critical milestone enables us to capitalise on the synergies between our companies for the benefit of end users in the pursuit of greater civil security. Our expectations regarding this partnership with CONDOR are high, and we believe in the company's great potential, building further on its global reputation and expertise. Together with EDGE in Brazil, and now in the UAE, we are confident that they will take the company to the next stage of international growth and development."

Frederico Aguiar, CEO of CONDOR, said, "Based on decades of experience, we will establish an operational framework that will address the unique defence, homeland security, and sovereignty challenges of our customers in the region. Our mission here is to share our expertise in developing non-lethal technologies and our experience in jointly developing with end users solutions and services that enable the proportionate and reasonable use of force as necessary to maintain sovereignty."

The joint business plan is the latest development in EDGE Group’s ongoing effort to localise advanced technology and industrial capabilities. Earlier this year, EDGE Group acquired a 51 percent stake in CONDOR, opening up new avenues for sustainable global growth and innovation.