ABU DHABI: The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has officially launched Data for Good (D4G) Framework, marking a significant step towards fostering data-driven innovation and strengthening public-private collaboration in the Emirate.

The framework was presented at Abu Dhabi Pavilion Majlis hosted by SCAD during GITEX, with key contributions from global and local partners. The D4G Framework represents a significant step towards enhancing secure, systematic partnerships between government and private sector entities, empowering both to make better use of real-time data analytical insights for the public good.

Data is a key driver of modern governance, enabling decision-makers to address complex challenges. The D4G Framework positions Abu Dhabi at the forefront of harnessing data to support sustainable development and economic resilience. Built on three pillars—trust, innovation, and sustainability, it ensures that data is shared securely, protecting both privacy and competitive advantages.

The D4G Framework is designed to harness the emirate’s data uses for decision-making, enhanced public services, and sustainable economic growth through the responsible generation of access to data.

This framework is supported by several building blocks, creating an enabling environment for secure and responsible data sharing:

-Data Stewardship: Ensuring proper handling and governance of shared data.

-Privacy and Security: Guaranteeing compliance with global privacy standards.

-Data Ethics: Promoting ethical use of data for societal benefits.

-Collaborative Governance: Aligning stakeholders through shared goals and transparent decision-making.

"The Data for Good alliance is innovating how we leverage data to drive innovation and progress," said Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Director General of SCAD. “By building trust and fostering collaboration between public and private sectors, this framework enables us to unlock the full potential of data - the lifeblood of modern governance- to create actionable insights that benefit society, fuel economic growth, and support our long-term sustainability goals.”

The D4G Framework was developed through extensive partnerships with both local, private and global experts, that helped design the framework in line with global best practices. Collaborating with more than 60 partners from public and private sectors, SCAD built a system that meets the unique socio-economic needs of Abu Dhabi.

At its core, the D4G Framework promotes a more inclusive and resilient Abu Dhabi by improving public services and enhancing real-time decision-making through the vast amounts of data generated daily. By focusing on the sustainable use of data, it will help the emirate address socio-economic challenges and build a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

The D4G Framework creates shared value across multiple sectors. It strengthens trust between the public and private sectors, ensuring that both benefit from real-time data-driven insights.

This win-win model fosters economic growth and strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in data-driven governance.