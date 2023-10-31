Saudi Arabia - GE HealthCare, a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, has announced the opening of a new regional headquarters in Saudi capital, Riyadh, thus emphasizing its commitment to support the kingdom's Vision 2030 healthcare transformation agenda.

Under a new dynamic leadership team, this strategic move aims to drive progress and transformation in Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector and adopt innovative approaches in addressing the evolving healthcare needs in the region.

The announcement was made at the annual Global Health Exhibition where GE HealthCare is showcasing the most advanced and intelligent imaging devices and diagnostic solutions that are reimagining patient care at the annual Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh.

At the event, GE HealthCare is presenting its cutting-edge innovations in precision care to the largest gathering of healthcare professionals in KSA and spotlight its potential in reducing the burden on the kingdom’s healthcare system.

Envisioning a world where healthcare has no limits, integrated, AI-powered and data-driven solutions spanning the healthcare spectrum aim to enhance exam workflow efficiency, facilitate better patient outcomes improve productivity, and empower clinicians by maximizing diagnostic potential.

As Saudi Arabia restructures its health sector under the Health Sector Transformation Program, part of Vision 2030, GE HealthCare’s advanced digital solutions will be pivotal in fulfilling the government’s vision of creating an efficient, integrated, and patient-centered ecosystem that is on par with the best healthcare systems in the world.

As one of the fastest-growing digital health markets, health technology has become critical to meet the kingdom’s goals of digitalising 70% of patient activities by 2030.

Mohammad El Khoury, General Manager of Saudi Arabia, GE HealthCare, said: "Under its ambitious Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is pivoting to a future-ready healthcare ecosystem where it aims to leverage technologies to maximize efficiencies and enhance precision health initiatives that address critical patient and clinical challenges."

"In line with this vision, the establishment of a regional headquarters in Riyadh marks a pivotal moment in GE HealthCare's commitment to drive transformative change and create a more resilient and sustainable healthcare industry in Saudi Arabia. Under a new leadership team and in collaboration with local and regional providers, we are determined to lead the charge in bringing next-generation technologies and hospital solutions to address the diverse healthcare needs of the region," he added.

More than 300 exhibitors from over 60 countries are participating at the Global Health Exhibition that connects industry leaders, experts, and innovators in Saudi Arabia and around the world to explore and exchange groundbreaking ideas and technologies.

Under the educational agenda of the three-day event, GE HealthCare is also joining industry leaders, policymakers and healthcare professionals in headlining discussions to drive forward the Health Sector Transformation Program’s goals of building a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem in the Kingdom.

At the ‘Leaders in Healthcare Summit’ today (October 30), Rob Walton, President and CEO, EMEA GE HealthCare is discussing how rapid advances in technology can play a vital role in delivering clinical care at a time when the healthcare industry feels the pressure of burgeoning costs and increasing staff shortages.

Yesterday, Jan Beger, Senior Director Digital Ecosystem, EMEA GE HealthCare explored the future of healthcare, and the pivotal role of Foundation Models, rooted in AI, in ushering in a transformative era for healthcare, and Mathias Goyen, Chief Medical Officer, EMEA GE HealthCare, offered insights into real examples of AI solutions at work and their results as he unveils the future of medical imaging through the lens of AI.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).