Egypt - Fujifilm Middle East and Africa, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and the Management of Medical Technology (UPA).

The agreement was formalized during Fujifilm’sparticipation at Africa Health ExCon 2024 and underscores the company’s dedication to enhancing the Egyptian healthcare sector.

This expanded collaboration will see Fujifilm broaden its support of the Egyptian government by offering high-quality educational programs designed to elevate the skills of local healthcare professionals in the public sector.

Building on its Fujifilm Academy initiative, which trained 500 radiographers and university students across Egypt in 2023, the company plans to further increase the number of trained healthcare professionals through the upcoming inauguration of the Fujifilm Technology Centre.

Bahaa El-Din Zidan, Chairman of UPA, welcomed the partnership, highlighting the longstanding bilateral relations between Egypt and Japan, and the significant contributions made by Japanese institutions like Abul Reesh Children’sHospital. He emphasized the aspiration to integrate Japanese culture and innovation into future projects, including hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Hiroshi Oka, the ambassador of Japan to Egypt, echoed this sentiment, noting the deep history of cooperation in healthcare between the two nations. He expressed his satisfaction with Fujifilm’s commitment to advancing the local healthcare sector through cutting-edge technologies and training programs.

Michio Kondo, Managing Director of Fujifilm Middle East and Africa, stated, “Egypt is a key market for Fujifilm in the region with remarkable growth potential. For over 30 years, we have been dedicated to supporting the Egyptian healthcare sector. This MoU embodies our mission to contribute to the enhancement of Egypt’s healthcare sector through technology and investment in medical calibres while improving the patient journey.”

This marks Fujifilm’s third participation at Africa Health ExCon, reinforcing its presence in the region and itscommitment to driving innovation in the healthcare sector.

