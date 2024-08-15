Muscat – The Fertility Centre at Al Wattayah Obstetrics and Gynaecology Complex, Oman’s first government-run fertility centre, has announced the birth of its first baby – a healthy girl born to a 37-year-old mother after a decade-long struggle with infertility. The centre provided crucial support for the mother.

Dr Rahma bint Salem al Ghabshi, head of the Fertility Centre, informed that the mother was among the first patients to undergo fertility treatment after the centre’s opening. “The mother had been dealing with delayed pregnancy issues, diabetes and an underactive thyroid for long,” she explained. Following careful monitoring and intensive care at Khoula Hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, the mother delivered the baby girl weighing 2.56kg via caesarean section.

The Fertility Centre has quickly become a beacon of hope for couples facing fertility challenges. It currently receives more than 60 cases weekly and performs between 15 and 20 fertilisation procedures every week.

Dr Rahma emphasised the centre’s commitment to excellence, stating that it is working to collaborate with international fertility centres and aims to gain recognition to train future specialists in this field. The centre also plays a vital role in training female doctors from Oman Medical Specialty Board.

Its highly experienced medical team – including infertility consultants, embryology technicians and specialists – uses the latest laboratory technologies to provide free, high-quality care. The centre employs in vitro fertilisation (IVF) techniques to address various infertility issues, including blocked fallopian tubes, male infertility, ovulation disorders and unexplained infertility.

The IVF procedures adhere to international standards to maximise success rate. Treatment eligibility criteria include the mother being less than 42-year-old, no healthy children from the current marriage and a body mass index under 35. Exceptions are sometimes made for women aged 43 to 44 with good ovarian reserve, following verification through testing.

The centre also acknowledges the significant impact of maternal age on the success of treatments like intracytoplasmic sperm injection, noting that success rate declines with age. Additionally, the centre offers fertility preservation services for individuals at risk of losing fertility due to medical conditions, such as cancer, by safeguarding reproductive cells before undergoing treatment.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

