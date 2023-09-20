Emirates Health Services (EHS) has launched a 3D mammogram unit at Al Hamidiya Health Centre in the emirate of Ajman, in collaboration with Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare services and raise awareness about early detection of breast cancer.

The inauguration was attended by Dr. Abdullah Al Ansari, Member of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees; Hamad Taryam Al Shamsi, Director of Ajman Medical Zone, and Member of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees; Tariq Abdullah Al Awadi, Director-General of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation; and Fatima Al Raeesi from the Radiology Department at EHS.

Emirates Health Services applauded the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation for its efforts and the critical role it plays in the community.

The new mammogram unit will help upgrade early breast cancer detection equipment and procedures, enabling the Al Hamidiya Health Centre to be fully prepared, and ultimately enhancing health and quality of life, and reducing breast cancer mortality rates.

Dr. Amina Al Jasmi, Director of the Radiology Department at EHS, asserted EHS’ commitment to equipping the sector with the most advanced medical equipment to provide healthcare services to individuals. This aligns with EHS’ strategy to develop healthcare and treatment as well as ensure integrated healthcare services.

Dr. Al Jasmi went on to explain that the new unit plays a notable role in early breast cancer detection, particularly in its early stages, which aids in reducing breast cancer mortality rates.

She highlighted the effective role that the Radiology Department at EHS plays in providing diagnostic services and highly qualified professionals, along with its contributions towards facilitating and streamlining procedures to ensure accurate diagnoses.

The unit’s inauguration is a result of the cooperation agreement signed between Emirates Health Services and the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation, which aims to provide advanced, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for relevant individuals. This is part of their strategy to enhance healthy living and community wellbeing. Additionally, EHS carries the strategy of 2025 to support the healthcare sector in Ajman and achieve the highest levels of integrated healthcare for cancer patients locally and internationally.