Emirates Health Services (EHS) and Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery, Dubai, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster the delivery of health services within government schools.

The entities’ joint efforts align with sustainable development goals in the field of public health and encompass strategic cooperation in several key areas such as developing the medical environment in schools, enhancing students’ awareness through educational programmes, improving counselling and therapeutic services, and expanding community partnerships.

The signing of the MoU took place in the presence of Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services; Dr Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal, Director General of Emirates Health Services; and Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings. The MoU was signed by Dr Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of Medical Services at Emirates Health Services, and Bruno Dsouza, Regional Chief Operating Officer for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Burjeel Holdings.

Shared goals

Dr Al Olama said EHS is committed to achieving shared goals through the exchange of knowledge and experiences, working towards improving medical services, boosting their quality, activating partnerships between the public and private sectors, and enhancing integration among various healthcare institutions.

He expressed EHS’ keenness to expand cooperation through joint projects and programmes that benefit the healthcare sector, thus contributing to the enhancement of healthcare tools and the quality of services provided to patients.

Dr Al-Serkal elaborated that EHS, through this strategic partnership, is advancing its vision for the future of healthcare services. He pointed out that the MoU with Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery contributes to enhancing healthcare services, aligning with the strategic objectives of providing the best medical practices and standards while ensuring the sustainability of comprehensive healthcare development for the community. This is in accordance with the national vision ‘We are the Emirates 2031’ and the aspirations of the UAE Centennial 2071.

Key step

He said the MoU represents a significant step towards improving and expanding the scope of healthcare services for the community at large, with a particular focus on school students. The cooperation and coordination between the two entities creates an opportunity for knowledge and expertise sharing, continuous improvement of health operations and advanced technology, and the fulfilment of EHS’ strategic objectives aimed at enhancing the quality of health in government schools and promoting health awareness among male and female students.

Dr Vayalil noted the MoU is a testament to the expertise of the Group, saying: “We are proud and honoured by this valuable partnership with EHS. This collaboration is a great opportunity for knowledge exchange between our two entities. We are focused on delivering the highest level of healthcare to beneficiaries and bringing about positive change in the lives of the people we serve.”

Dr Shamsa Majid Lootah, Director of Public Health Department at Emirates Health Services (EHS), reaffirmed that the MoU actively supports efforts to enhance the health and quality of life of students. This commitment entails implementing comprehensive school health programmes tailored to meet the health, psychological, and preventive needs of students, aligning with the EHS’ public health programme.

The MoU encompasses various initiatives, such as early-stage scoliosis examinations, the provision of healthy foods for students with chronic conditions like obesity and diabetes, and the undertaking of studies and research projects aimed at strengthening the cooperative framework between the two entities.

