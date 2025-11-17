Egypt - In line with the government’s efforts to attract investment in the healthcare sector and diversify the national economy, the Egyptian Unified Procurement Authority has begun negotiations—through its subsidiaries—with the US-based iVara Group, a leading company in medical waste management, to establish a new firm for the transport and treatment of medical waste in Egypt in accordance with the latest global, eco-friendly standards.

The initiative represents a promising investment opportunity that supports Egypt Vision 2030 and the ongoing expansion of the healthcare sector.

Under the patronage of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Strategic Warehouses Company for Medical Products and Devices and iVara Group to conduct field studies—an essential step toward establishing the new medical waste management company. The signing was attended by Hisham Steit, Chairperson of the Unified Procurement Authority, and Osama Abdel Baset, Chairperson of the Egyptian Medical Investments Company, a subsidiary of the Authority.

On the sidelines of the signing, an iVara Group delegation, accompanied by representatives from Saudi Software Makers (Zar Technology Group), toured the headquarters of the Strategic Warehouses for Medical Products and Devices in the New Administrative Capital. The visitors praised Egypt’s progress in developing infrastructure and logistics facilities, including the strategic warehouses, and expressed enthusiasm for future cooperation.

Additionally, a series of meetings were held between iVara Group, Saudi Software Makers, the Egyptian Medical Investments Company, and DAF Company to explore potential collaboration in digital transformation and the development of digital systems—particularly those serving the medical sector.

