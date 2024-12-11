ABU DHABI - Burjeel Holdings has partnered with Aasandha Company Ltd, the administrator of the Maldives’ National Social Health Insurance Scheme to strengthen medical tourism ties and broaden healthcare options for Maldivians.

This strategic partnership opens the doors for Maldivian patients to access advanced medical treatments, including multi-organ transplants and complex medical care in key specialities, including oncology, at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the Group’s flagship quaternary hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed at Aasandha Headquarters in Male by John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, and Aminath Zeeniya, Managing Director and CEO of Aasandha, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

This collaboration provides the patients covered under the Maldives’ National Social Health Insurance Scheme with access to advanced care across specialities like cardiology and advanced orthopaedics and treatments for conditions like endometriosis at BMC.