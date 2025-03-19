Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) and Sakina, subsidiaries of PureHealth, have partnered to establish a state-of-the-art memory clinic, advancing dementia and cognitive disorder care in the UAE.

As part of PureHealth’s network, this collaboration combines Sakina’s expertise in mental health with SSMC’s leadership in complex medical care, establishing a comprehensive framework for early diagnosis, specialised care, and long-term cognitive health management.

By integrating cutting-edge neuroimaging, biomarker-based diagnostics, and precision medicine, the new clinic addresses a critical gap in specialised memory care, offering patients a multidisciplinary, research-driven approach to cognitive health.

Cognitive disorders, particularly dementia, pose a growing health challenge in the UAE. The country’s aging population, combined with high rates of diabetes and hypertension, calls for improved access to specialised cognitive care. The shortage of specialised memory care, especially regarding early and accurate diagnosis, has led to significant delays in intervention, making it all the more urgent to address.

The new clinic brings additional support to the community by offering advanced neuroimaging, biomarker-based diagnostics as well as genetic and precision medicine approaches, with multidisciplinary case reviews. The integration of cutting-edge tools allows the clinic to move beyond symptom-based diagnoses and provide a precision-based medicine approach to dementia care.

Operated by a team of experts and highly specialised staff from Sakina and SSMC, this is the first clinic under PureHealth to offer a truly multidisciplinary approach to memory care. Integrating geriatric psychiatry, cognitive neuropsychiatry, neuropsychology, neuroradiology and a structured pathway for Alzheimer’s treatments, the clinic provides comprehensive, patient-centred care, including cognitive rehabilitation, behavioural and psychological therapies, caregiver support as well as education and medication management.

Research is a cornerstone of the clinic’s mission. Through groundbreaking clinical trials for next-generation Alzheimer’s treatments, population-based studies on dementia in the UAE, and the exploration of emerging technologies such as digital therapeutics and AI-powered screening tools, the clinic will play a key role in advancing the understanding and treatment of cognitive disorders in the UAE and beyond.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer at SSMC, commented, “At SSMC, our priority is to deliver an exceptional experience for both patients and their families, built on understanding and empathy. The launch of the memory clinic exemplifies our commitment to advancing healthcare through collaboration and innovation. By continuously elevating and adapting our services, we ensure that we meet the evolving healthcare needs of our community, offering support, expertise and personalised care at every stage.”

Dr. Zain Al Yafai, Chief Executive Officer at Sakina, said, “This partnership with SSMC is a major step forward in our mission to make holistic mental healthcare accessible for individuals within the UAE. As a dedicated resource for mental health, we understand our critical role in fostering a healthier, happier, more productive community and we look forward to bringing world-class services and advanced technologies to those in need, while exploring new frontiers in dementia research, diagnostics, and treatment that will benefit the entire UAE population.”

Dr. Nasir Al-Zbeidi, Consultant Psychiatrist in Cognition, Sakina and SSMC, said, "This collaboration delivers deeply personalised and culturally sensitive care for patients with cognitive disorders. With dedicated case coordination, Arabic-language assessments, and stage-specific planning, we ensure patients and their families receive continuous, tailored support at every stage of their journey.”