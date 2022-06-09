Saudi Arabia - Alfanar Construction, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) division of Saudi group Alfanar, has announced that it has been awarded a SR109 million ($29.7 million) contract by the Ministry of Health to replace and develop the infrastructure for Ohud General Hospital in the city of Madinah.

The 24-month project is aimed at revamping infrastructure for the 300-bed hospital, said a statement from Alfanar.

This project is part of the health ministry’s plan to renew and upgrade its hospitals across the kingdom.

Engineer Amer Al Ajmi, Executive Vice President at Alfanar Construction, said: "It is our pleasure to work as success partners with a prestigious entity such as the Ministry of Health. Alfanar Construction has strong credentials in infrastructure projects’ execution, and the Ohud General Hospital contract further strengthens our dominance in this area."

"This latest success consolidates Alfanar Construction’s position in the region as a leading EPC contractor for social infrastructure projects," he stated.

According to him, Alfanar Construction has gained a growing regional and international reputation by diversifying its portfolio of products and services globally.

Today, the company serves businesses across the digital solutions, energy, water, oil and gas, social infrastructure and healthcare sectors through its various business divisions and sub-brands, he added.

