Saudi Arabia-based Al Meswak Dental Clinics Company (Al Meswak) has acquired two dental centres in Abu Dhabi, as part of its strategy to expand its presence across the GCC.

Al Meswak, owned by UAE-based Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) and Saudi Arabia’s Jadwa Investments Company (Jadwa), is the largest chain of dental and dermatology clinics in the kingdom, with more than 90 facilities spread across more than 37 Saudi cities. The Al-Anees and Al-Barazi dental centres acquired by Al Meswak are amongst the most prominent dental service providers in the Al-Ain region of Abu Dhabi.

GII, a leading Shari’ah-compliant global alternative investment company with over $3 billion of assets under management, has supported Al Meswak’s expansion into the UAE. GII took a majority share in the Al Meswak Medical Group in May 2022 to co-partner the Saudi Jadwa Investment management and advisory firm. A leading Emirati banking group has provided a substantial financial acquisition facility to assist Al Meswak’s regional expansion.

Good business

Abdullah Al Keraidis, CEO of Al Meswak, heads a team of over 3,000 employees, including more than 760 doctors, and featured recently in Forbes Middle East’s Top 100 Healthcare Leaders 2023. He suggested: “This expansion makes good business sense for our patients and operating model. Our network extends across all major Saudi Arabian cities, and as inter-GCC travel and trade expands significantly, our patients know that they will receive first-class dental care wherever they travel in the Kingdom and Abu Dhabi emirate. We are also grateful to GII and Jadwa, who were quick to understand Al Meswak’s regional operating potential.”

Mohammed Al Hassan, Chairman of the Al Meswak Board of Directors, GII’s co-Founder and co-CEO, commented: “This investment extends Al Meswak’s best in class services and expertise across GCC borders from the kingdom into Abu Dhabi. GII is proud to be the catalyst and active participant for this cooperative venture with Al Meswak

