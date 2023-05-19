AJMAN - The Ajman Department of Tourism Development signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Thumbay Group which aims to establish a partnership between them to exchange knowledge and expertise to support medical tourism in the emirate of Ajman and reinforce its position as an ideal destination for wellness and therapy.

The MoU was signed between Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, and Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of the Thumbay Group.

As per this agreement, teams from Ajman Tourism and Thumbay Group are to collaborate and organise medical events and conferences, launch promotional campaigns to highlight and attract more people to its medical facilities and healthcare centres, participate in health-related exhibitions and workshops and set a framework for exchanging expertise and publishing medical information.

The MoU aims to set the framework of cooperation between Ajman Tourism and the Thumbay Hospitals to reinforce Ajman’s position as an ideal destination for wellness and therapy in the region, which came as a result of its exceptional medical services provided and effective recovery result records which have helped in attracting medical treatment seekers from all across the world.

The emirate’s medical tourism has achieved a good reputation and is witnessing great interest from a wider segment, which in return is encouraging Ajman Tourism to fully support this sector which can impact the overall development of the tourism industry. And with the opening last year of the ZOYA Health and Wellbeing Resort, the first five-star health resort in the Middle East and Africa, the emirate is attaining its objective of offering its visitors a wide range of specialised treatment programs and healthcare services.

In this regard, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development commented, “Following the directives and vision of its wise leadership, the Emirate of Ajman has succeeded in establishing its position among the best medical destinations in the region, in addition to promoting itself as an exceptional touristic destination that offers a variety of unique experiences to its visitors”.

Alhashmi stressed the importance of this partnership with Thumbay Group which creates new opportunities to improve the medical tourism sector, in addition to joining efforts to attract more visitors who are seeking the best medical experience in terms of diverse and innovative health services or superior medical facilities and health care centers in the emirate, as well as providing incentives and facilities to further promote this sector’s competitiveness among other destinations.

Founder and President of the Thumbay Group stated, “We are honoured to partner with Ajman Tourism. This year has been a remarkable one for us, as we have completed 25 years of operations in the emirate, which is a testament to the group’s strong commitment and faith in the economic prosperity and development of Ajman. This appointment opens the doors of collectively intensifying efforts to ensure Ajman is showcased on a global platform.”