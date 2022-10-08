ABU DHABI - The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD), with the aim of enhancing cooperation between the two parties on scientific research, AI-based concepts development, education and community engagement in healthcare.

The Mou was signed by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of DoH, and Professor Silvia Serrano, Vice-Chancellor, SUAD.

As part of the MoU, DoH will work with SUAD through the Sorbonne Centre for Artificial intelligence (SCAI), in its locations both in Paris and Abu Dhabi, to develop pioneering research programmes in AI, and upskill healthcare workers by strengthening and increasing their knowledge and expertise in Artificial intelligence and the research field.

The partnership falls in line with the Department’s efforts to strengthen collaborations with academia, technology companies and research centres to boost the quality standards of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, consolidating the emirate's position as an incubator for innovation in life sciences.