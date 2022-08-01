SHARJAH: The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) has partnered with Rafid Automotive Solutions to establish an integrated technical centre within the free zone and provide vehicle repair, maintenance, inspection, as well as registration services and roadside assistance.

In addition to promoting Sharjah's competitive edge, the partnership agreement will also fuel the effort by both parties to upgrade their services to investors in free zones.

The deal was inked at the headquarters of the HFZA by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, and Salem Saeed Al Midfa, CEO of Rafid Vehicle Solutions, in the presence of senior officials of both entities.

Underscoring the importance of the strategic agreement, Al Mazrouei said, "The HFZA’s cooperation with Rafid will undoubtedly improve the calibre of services made available to the business community in Sharjah, in line with Sharjah government’s directives, which has always favoured public-private partnerships to serve the wider community."

He went on to say that HFZA will make the most of all accessible resources to deliver the best services with the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and effectiveness, in addition to developing innovative solutions that would elevate the journey of companies operating within its borders to go above and beyond their expectations.

Al Midfa emphasised that Rafid offers its innovative solutions based on the latest technologies under the supervision of a team of professionals while adhering to the best international standards, especially when inspecting, maintaining, and repairing vehicles or providing support services that investors may need.

"Our partnership with the Hamriyah Free Zone will play a significant role in expanding Rafid’s scope of work in various cities and regions of the emirate," Al Midfa said.

In addition to offering industrial and commercial plots of land, HFZA, the second-largest industrial-free zone in the UAE, provides advanced infrastructure and modern facilities that strengthen external expansion plans for investors, especially in importing and re-exporting, to the world’s markets.