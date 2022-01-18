This week, GoDaddy signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fawry to facilitate the electronic transformation of start-ups and entrepreneurs in Egypt.

The partnership between GoDaddy and Fawry provides services and tools for start-ups and entrepreneurs such as an online store service to easily create their websites, which helps them attract more customers and grow their business.

Selena Bieber, the General Manager of the Middle East and North Africa region at GoDaddy, said during a press conference held via Zoom that the partnership with Fawry comes with the aim of supporting small business owners, start-ups, and entrepreneurs in Egypt by facilitating the electronic transformation of their businesses, as the partnership provides them with a secure and easy electronic payment method that will help them grow their business and enhance their journey towards digital transformation, in addition to the integrated set of electronic services and easy-to-use tools provided by GoDaddy.

For her part, Heba Al-Awadi the Head of the Banking and Strategic Sectors at Fawry said that through the partnership, FawryPay offers various payment methods, including payment by bank cards, electronic wallets, instalments, and the reference number whether in cash or by bank cards through Fawry outlets.

It is worth noting that GoDaddy launched an Arabic website builder to allow Arabic speaking customers in the Middle East and North Africa region to reach their audience in their mother tongue as well as create an easy-to-use interface and provide a unique user experience, thus, enabling these customers to grow their business and attract new customers while retaining an existing customer base.

