Fintech company Paysky announced in a press conference on Tuesday the launch of its Yalla Super App in the UAE to provide a number of financial services.

CEO of PaySky Waleed Sadek said that the company’s solutions are available in more than 10 countries in the Middle East and Africa through partnerships with a number of major banks.

During a press conference, Sadek said that the company aims to expand the services it provides to individuals through the Yalla Super App, which is an integrated digital platform that combines a number of services in one application. It also provides financial services through the application or Yalla cards.

Moreover, the application provides non-financial services — such as e-commerce, purchase of train tickets, insurance policy payments, as well as loyalty programmes —in cooperation with partners such as Egypt Post.

Furthermore, Sadek revealed that the app attracted more than 800,000 customers in Egypt in its first 100 operating days and processed more than EGP 500m in transactions across 500,000 transactions.

He explained that the strong performance of the application prompted the company to expand on a regional level, starting with the UAE market, and that the application was launched there in partnership with an undisclosed major financial institution.

He also assured that the necessary licenses have been obtained to launch the app in the UAE.

