The National Bank of Bahrain’s (NBB) Saudi Arabia office has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with fintech solutions provider BwaTech to offer trade and business services for its corporate clientele.

This was formalised during the Seamless Saudi Arabia 2024 event in Riyadh.

Through this collaboration, NBB’s Transaction Banking team aims to leverage Bwatech’s platform capabilities to deliver digitally advanced solutions, which will enhance operational efficiency and provide clients with a seamless experience.

