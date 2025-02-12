Egypt - Minister of Planning and Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat announced the expansion of the Orange Corners program to support startups in seven governorates, as per a statement.

The program will now cover Luxor, Assiut, Alexandria, Menoufia, Dakahlia, Kafr El-Sheikh, and Beheira.

Orange Corners is a partnership between Egypt and the Netherlands, in collaboration with private sector institutions such as the Bank of Alexandria and City Edge Developments.

The program aims to empower young entrepreneurs by providing resources, tools, and networks to help turn innovative ideas into successful businesses.

Since its launch in 2021, the program has supported more than 115 startups, 58% of which were led by women, across key sectors such as agriculture, waste management, health, education, e-commerce, and financial technology.

Al-Mashat emphasized the importance of these sectors in addressing development challenges and fostering economic growth.

She noted that the program is expected to support 130 companies in various industries this year, contributing to Egypt’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

