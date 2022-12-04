Contact Financial Holding aims to provide financial leasing service for Toothpick platform to offer new financial solutions to help the start-up company expand and achieve significant growth rates.

The new agreement comes as a result of previous cooperation between both parties. Contact has previously provided factoring services to Toothpick, enabling dentists in Egypt to benefit from e-commerce, payments, and consumer financing services to facilitate the process of purchasing supplies, equipment, and even training courses. The new financial leasing service allows dentists to finance devices and equipment from Toothpick with a payment plan of up to five years, where the first year is interest-free.

Commenting on the agreement, Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, said: “We support Toothpick through a set of payment and financing solutions. This collaboration will enable us to achieve our vision of digitalizing our services allowing dentists to purchase online. We are also pleased to support Toothpick by expanding this strategic partnership which resulted in great success during a short period. This shows Contact’s effort towards supporting start-ups and the financial sector in Egypt to expand its credit services to serve digital platforms.

Zater added: “This collaboration shows Contact’s non-stop efforts in the pursuit of offering various financing services to meet our customer’s needs and to provide them with the best solutions through different channels in addition to enhancing Contact’s role in the Fintech sector, especially e-commerce, as the expansion plan of Contact consumer financing arm focuses on the education and health care sector programs which the company is keen on financing in various ways and with more focus on the dental sector.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).