Bahrain - Backbase, a key engagement banking platform provider, has announced a new partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB) as part of BFB's Venture Acceleration Platform, to accelerate digital banking adoption in Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region and offer new opportunities for key players in the regional financial sector.

Backbase brings a rich portfolio of partners, including National Bank of Bahrain, ila Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Kuwait International Bank, and Société Générale, while Bahrain FinTech Bay incubates impactful and scalable financial technology initiatives through innovation labs, acceleration programs, and curated activities.

A leading regional fintech hub, BBF said this partnership will provide aspiring and leading financial organizations across Mena region with the opportunity to leverage a solidified engagement banking offering and benefit from an all-encompassing FinTech ecosystem that would boost their operations, performance, and reach.

On the tieup, Mehmet Cakal, the Head of Partners at Backbase Middle East, said: "We are honoured to be partnering with one of the region’s top leading FinTech Hubs."

"This new collaboration with Bahrain FinTech Bay aligns with our continuous efforts to help banks in the region with a long-term digital strategy and support them with a holistic approach towards digital transformation, to be able to meet the demands and expectations of their customers in today’s age," stated Cakal.

Bader Sater, CEO of Bahrain FinTech Bay, said: "Our new partnership with Backbase will strengthen our mandate to bring cutting-edge technology offerings to banks and financial institutions in Mena."

"Bahrain FinTech Bay is committed to providing curated opportunities for enterprises and supporting startups in the sector to accelerate their growth and expansion efforts across the region," he added.

